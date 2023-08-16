Ago 16 2023

IPLYC SOCIAL ENTREGÓ KITS DE MOBILIARIO PARA JARDINES DE CERRO AZUL

Email this page
Fue durante el acompañamiento que realizó al equipo del Programa de Asistencia Solidaria (PAS) Interior que desarrolló un operativo en la sede de la Municipalidad de esta localidad. En esta oportunidad fue beneficiado el Jardín Maternal y el NENI N° 2037. También hicieron sorteo de electrodomésticos proporcionados por IPLyC Familia Confort entre unos 700 vecinos que se acercaron a utilizar los servicios de médico clínico, pediatra, nutricionista, enfermería, vacunación y farmacia. Asimismo, ofrecieron prestaciones de prótesis dental, oftalmología y óptica, peluquería, Centro de Documentación Rápida y el Ente Nacional de Comunicaciones (ENaCom). Hubo stands informativos del SiPTeD, Fundación ODA, Subsecretaría de Tierras y Colonización y Subsecretaría de Relaciones con la Comunidad.
Las tareas fueron supervisadas por el Vicegobernador de Misiones, Carlos Arce; el intendente, Gaspar Dudek; el Coordinador del PAS Interior, Enrique Parra; el titular del IPS, Lisandro Benmaor, y el responsable de IPLyC Social, Marcelo Ledesma, entre otras autoridades.

srodriguez

Enlace permanente a este artículo: http://ellibertadorenlinea.com.ar/2023/08/16/iplyc-social-entrego-kits-de-mobiliario-para-jardines-de-cerro-azul/