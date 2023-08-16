Las tareas fueron supervisadas por el Vicegobernador de Misiones, Carlos Arce; el intendente, Gaspar Dudek; el Coordinador del PAS Interior, Enrique Parra; el titular del IPS, Lisandro Benmaor, y el responsable de IPLyC Social, Marcelo Ledesma, entre otras autoridades.
IPLYC SOCIAL ENTREGÓ KITS DE MOBILIARIO PARA JARDINES DE CERRO AZUL
Las tareas fueron supervisadas por el Vicegobernador de Misiones, Carlos Arce; el intendente, Gaspar Dudek; el Coordinador del PAS Interior, Enrique Parra; el titular del IPS, Lisandro Benmaor, y el responsable de IPLyC Social, Marcelo Ledesma, entre otras autoridades.
